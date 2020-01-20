Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Sidharth Shukla Verbal Fight Gets Aggressive In Horse Race Task

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, who were initially friends in the house, are now having a very violent relationship. The friends who have turned into enemies are often seen getting into very aggressive fights. Recently, during a task,, the two were seen getting very aggressive and that lead to a massive war of words between the two of them. In a new promo dropped by the makers of the show, the contestants participate in a horse race task in order to acquire a membership to the elite club.

Asim Riaz was declared as the first winner of the elite club membership after he beat Shehnaaz Gill in the previous task. That is why he was appointed as the convener of the new task. According to the rules of the horse race task, the participants are not allowed to leave the horse alone no matter what.

Watch the promo here

When Vishal Aditya Singh left his horse for a moment to change his position, Asim Riaz refused to acknowledge this incident. By this, Sidharth was infuriated and confronted Asim for not witnessing and disqualifying Vishal Aditya Singh for not following the rules of the task. Sidharth later warned Asim to meet him out of the show and Asim showed that he did not care.

Asim got angry by this and challenged him to do whatever he wants during the show. Angry Asim Riaz also said that he would gouge Sidharth's eyes and that he is not afraid of him. Asim also called Sidharth a mosquito and even went on to push Sidharth with his chest. The fans of both Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were very angry after this incident and started the comment war on Twitter.

