Bigg Boss 13: Jasmin Bhasin Supports Sidharth Shukla Openly, Says He Never Insults Women

Naagin 4 actor Jasmin Bhasin recently revealed in an interview with an online portal that her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla who is currently grabbing several headlines in the show Bigg Boss 13 can never misbehave with a woman. She further lashed out at Rashami Desai for targeting him constantly on the show. Sidharth, Jasmin and Rashami were a part of the show Dil Se Dil Tak where there were several controversies brewing between the three of them from the sets of the show. Jasmin recently graced the show, Bigg Boss 13 where she also advised Sidharth not to react on Rashami's constant provocations.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: A Look At Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla's Timeline In BB House

Jasmin revealed that Rashami keeps targeting Sidharth constantly

Jasmin revealed in the interview that Sidharth can never misbehave with a woman. She further added that she has worked with him and knows the kind of person he is. Jasmin also said that Rashami keeps on targeting him which is not right on her part. The Naagin 4 actor further said that Sidharth will never say such things just to be a part of the show. Jasmin also said that Sidharth must have lost his cool and said some things because he was genuinely hurt. For Rashami, she said that the Uttaran actor should play the game wisely.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Varun Dhawan Says Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz Are ''well-behaved''

Jasmin also pulled out Shehnaaz Gill's legs while she was inside the house

Jasmin's entry in the show in the latest episode grabbed many headlines. She also spoke to IANS about her bond with Sidharth. She revealed that whenever she watches him on the show, sometimes she feels proud of him but sometimes she wonders what is he doing. She further added that as a friend, she really wanted to go inside the house and have a chat with him. Jasmin also pulled Shehnaaz Gill's legs and said that she tends to feel jealous of her sometimes as she shared the same relationship with Sidharth that Shehnaaz shares with him right now. She also revealed in the interview that she finds Shehnaaz very cute and entertaining.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Quits The Show, Vikas Gupta Makes A Teary-eyed Exit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.