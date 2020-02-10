John Cena DECLARES Asim Riaz As The Winner Of 'Bigg Boss 13' With This New Pic?

John Cena's Instagram bio reads, "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy." So that clearly explains why he shared Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Asim Riaz's photo again on his social media handle. The post has created a storm on the internet as fans of the show and the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Asim Riaz are going crazy.

John Cena is an Asim Riaz supporter?

Taking to his Instagram account today, John Cena posted another photo of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. The legendary WWE wrestler does not give any explanations for his Instagram posts. Hence, the reason behind the post still remains a mystery.

Like before, John Cena did not give any captions or attach any hashtag. However, the picture of Asim Riaz holds a clue maybe. The photo shows Asim sitting at a desk with a banner in front saying, "#AsimRiazForTheWin Change My Mind".

Maybe John Cena really is a supporter of Asim Riaz? Or maybe John Cena does watch Bigg Boss 13? Or it could also possibly mean that John Cena is declaring Asim Riaz as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Whatever the reason, Bigg Boss 13 seems to have become a piece of international news. Among the first ones to comment on John Cena's post was Asim's rumoured girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana, who is also an ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

While the matter continues to baffle everybody, it no doubt pleased Bigg Boss 13 and Asim Riaz's supporters. Asim's account - handled by his team at the moment - posted a screenshot of John Cena's post on its Instagram story, unlike last time when it had reposted Cena's post to the Instagram feed. The account tagged John Cena in the story and added a few emojis to show their appreciation for the WWE wrestler's gesture.

Just last week, John Cena had posted the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's photo for the first time. Taking to Asim's Instagram account, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants' team had reposted the image with a caption, "Thanku @johncena for posting the pic on ur ig, it means a lot coming this from a legend like you. Its a dream come true! Always watched you growing up and admired your wrestling and acting. A day to remember🙏🙏". Asim's fans were excited back then too.

