Bigg Boss 13: Fans Call Sidharth Shukla A 'loyal Friend' After He Saves Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 has been a roller coaster ride for the audience and fans as the dynamic relations of the contestants have always changed the game. A couple of weeks back, when the BFF's of Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, parted ways, a new friendship started entertaining the audience. Recently, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra again marked their bromance moment in the Bigg Boss 13's house.

In the recent episode, Sidharth Shukla gave immunity to Paras Chhabra and saved him. Sid stated that he was repaying the debt to Paras. Whereas, emotional Paras Chhabra told Mahira Sharma that what Sidharth did was not needed but showed his friendship. After watching Sidharth Shukla's gesture, fans showered love on him on social media. Check out the tweets below filled with love and praises for Sidharth Shukla:

Real and Loyal Friends always be your side when you need them the most...

And #SidharthShukla Is a loyal friend who supported his friends in every situation.. ❤

Proud of you mann ❤@sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/gcGZkuG2ET — KOMAL ❤ (@KomalVT) February 8, 2020

#SidharthShukla to Paras in 2nd WK



" When I owe ppl I stand by them When whole world is agnst them I still stand by them"



Sid proved this today👏



It's not abt game for @Sidharth_Shukla



It's abt moral support #ParasChabbra provided Sid during fights with Asem#BiggBoss13 — Priyanka (anti sana) (@Priyank62459257) February 8, 2020

My favorite part from promo #SidRas

This is the second time paras cried on the show#SidharthShukla hats off man a true friend can even make his haters his lovers friends forever and ever. pic.twitter.com/V9JyIY4CCv — Sanket Mathane (@MathaneSanket) February 7, 2020

Day by day respect for this man is increases... People need to says I am with friend but his every action and his behavior is proved...he is #yarokayaar #SidharthShukla....I am happy with your decision...#SidharthKeAsliFans @RealVinduSingh https://t.co/HZUxsySO5W — Sachin Bagul (@SachinB70641375) February 7, 2020

