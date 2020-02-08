Union Budget
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Call Sidharth Shukla A 'loyal Friend' After He Saves Paras Chhabra

Bollywood News

Bigg Boss 13's contestant Sidharth Shukla's gesture towards Paras Chhabra is giving major friendship goals to a few social media users. Check out their tweets

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has been a roller coaster ride for the audience and fans as the dynamic relations of the contestants have always changed the game. A couple of weeks back, when the BFF's of Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, parted ways, a new friendship started entertaining the audience. Recently, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra again marked their bromance moment in the Bigg Boss 13's house.

In the recent episode, Sidharth Shukla gave immunity to Paras Chhabra and saved him. Sid stated that he was repaying the debt to Paras. Whereas, emotional Paras Chhabra told Mahira Sharma that what Sidharth did was not needed but showed his friendship. After watching Sidharth Shukla's gesture, fans showered love on him on social media. Check out the tweets below filled with love and praises for Sidharth Shukla:

 

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Tries To Mimic Bigg Boss And Housemates Have A Good Laugh

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Called 'Dhokebaaz' By Asim Riaz For Not Saving Arti Singh

READ | Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Sidharth Shukla Entertains The Housemates With His Mimicry Skills

READ | Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates For February 06, 2020 | Mahira And Paras Misbehave

(Cover Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram)

 

 

Published:
