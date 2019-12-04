Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Wants To Test Fans If They Will Save Him For Doing 'nothing'

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons of the hit reality show, of all time. The contestants, as well as the makers of the show, are leaving no stone unturned to make this season more and more interesting. Owing to the success of the show, the entire season was extended by four weeks. Recently, Paras Chhabra has grabbed all attention for all the wrong reasons after he spoke about his frustration with the show.

Paras is said to be one of the most entertaining contestants on the show recently. In the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan said that Paras was in the bottom two along with Mahira Sharma; Paras could not digest this fact and started disrespecting Bigg Boss. He also used the words “Laanat hai show pe.” Paras was furious and said that it was worthless if the best contestants, who have given their best shot and have participated actively in all the tasks, are in the bottom two. In an unseen footage published by Colors TV, Paras is seen talking to Shehnaaz Gill. In the video, Shehnaaz is referring to Aarti Singh as 'Gadhii.'

Shehnaz asked him to be active again as he was before. Paras replied, ‘main aur slow ho jaunga’. He later says that he wants to see how the audience react to his performance if he does nothing for a week. He also added, 'Main sirf ek bheed ka hissa rahunga. Main dekhna chahta hu ki mai ab kuch nahi karunga toh mujhe audience bachayegi ki nahi.'

Watch the video here

