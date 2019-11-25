Bigg Boss 13: Mahhi Vij Wants Shehnaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla To Tie The Knot

Bigg Boss 13 season has been making headlines for all the crazy fights. Host Salman Khan reprimanded the contestants for their indecent behaviour and also the rivalry against each other. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan had invited the family and friends of the contestants for a panel discussion. These guests included Parag Tyagi who is the husband of Shefali Jariwala, Akanksha Puri who is Paras's girlfriend, Umar Riaz is Asim's older brother. He also invited the popular couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali who are the close friends of Sidharth and Rashami.

Here is what happened on Weekend Ka Vaar episode

The celebrity guests who were present on the show shared their opinion about the contestants and their performances in the house. When Salman Khan questioned Jay and Mahhi on how their two close friends Sidharth and Rashami are doing in the house. Jay came in support of Sidharth and also praised his strategy by saying that he is playing the game alone. On the other hand, Jay's wife Mahhi quickly reacted on Rashami's game saying that her contribution to the show is merely ten per cent.

But the main highlight of the episode was when Mahhi added that she wanted Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz to get married after the show ends as she finds them cute. Sidharth and Shehnaz have grown pretty close to each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two are also very good friends. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Sidharth stated that his feelings for Shehnaz are different. This is probably the reason why Mahhi Vij wants Sidharth and Shehnaz to tie the know as soon as they are out of the show.

Mahhi also elaborated further regarding Rashami's game saying that she felt as if Rashami was lost somewhere inside and she was not playing the game well. She also mentioned that Rashmi's contribution to the show was hardly ten per cent because she has not been seen in the house. Mahhi also added that the Rashami that she knew is a strong person but now it looks like the total opposite. Mahhi said that she was talking to other housemates only to save her from nominations. According to Mahhi, Rashami can play the game nicely and she also hoped that Rashami would realise that soon and also improve her strategies.

After this, even Jay was seen agreeing to Mahhi's opinion and he also added that Rashami is a strong person but her game is currently quite low as compared to others. He also said that she needs to buck up and change her strategies and also form the correct alliances.

