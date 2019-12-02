Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Vishal Makes A Rude Comment About Madhurima Tuli; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 is surely one of the most successful seasons of the hit reality show of all time. The show is currently on its thirteenth season and the contestants, as well as the makers of the show, are leaving no stones unturned to make this season more and more interesting. Owing to the success of the show, the entire season was extended by 4 weeks. With this, 3 wildcard contestants Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga, and Madhurima Tuli will be seen entering the house and things will surely get heated up. Madhurima Tuli is Vishal Aditya Singh's ex-girlfriend, and things are reportedly pretty messy between the former couple since their break up. The former couple also participated in Nach Balilye 4, even there the two were seen arguing there several times.

With Madhurima's entry inside the house, ex-boyfriend Vishal will surely get uncomfortable. In a promo that was released by the makers, it can be seen that Vishal got extremely annoyed when he saw Madhurima enter the house. Madhurima, on the other hand, is seen greeting everyone and calls her ex-boyfriend Vishal "Mausi Ji". After that, Shehnaaz is seen asking Vishal if he had a love relationship with Madhurima. Vishal, in the promo, is seen getting irritated and he thus left the living room. In the end, Vishal is seen sitting next to Mahira Sharma and telling her that Madhurima's voice was "pinching" in his ears as she went around the house greeting everyone.

Here is the promo

The followers of the show are excited to see how two exes come together in the Bigg Boss 13 house. With Madhurima's entry, the audience can expect some heated arguments between Vishal and her. Reportefhere will be many situations created between the two by the tasks that are given in the game. Fans are interested to find out whether Vishal and Madhurima will play with each other in tasks and how things will change for Vishal after Madhurima's entry. While Vishal was seen ignoring Madhurima as she entered, he might not be able to do the same in the upcoming week.

