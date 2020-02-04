Bigg Boss 13 - Top Revelations, Confessions, & Funny Moments In January 2020

Bigg Boss 13 is coming closer to its season finale and the house has only seven contestants left. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting to know who will win the show in the 13th edition of their favourite house. Many things are happening these days inside the Bigg Boss house and Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz who recently became the winners of the BB Elite Club have the power to be in the finale directly.

In January, many instances happened in the Bigg Boss house that was too interesting to miss out on. Some were funny and some were serious confessions. Here are some of the most interesting moments of Bigg Boss house in January 2020.

Laxmi Agarwal's confession game with the housemates

Laxmi Agarwal asked housemates to talk about the tragic incidents that have changed their lives. When many housemates revealed surprising incidents, Paras Chhabra's shocking revelations on baldness and stammering problems raised many eyebrows. Chhabra told Laxmi that he has lost patches of hair and he wears a wig to hide it. He also mentioned that he had stammering issues as a child but he overcame it.

Love Aaj Kal cast - Sponge ball pool

Sara Ali Khan and Karthik Aaryan came to the nation's favourite house and made many people have fun during a task. The two stars made the contestants battle against each other and it was decided that whoever loses will be thrown inside the sponge ball pool. The episode was filled with many happy moments and strong battle rifts.

Street Dancer 3D cast - Twerk performance

Street Dancer 3D stars came to the house and had a lot of fun. From musical chairs to other performances many things happened on that weekend. However, the most exciting part was when Raghav did the Garmi song floor twerk and Salman Khan followed him in it. They also made Sidharth Shukla do the twerk step.

