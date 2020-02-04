Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz Says Sonal Vengurlekar Is Trying To Defame Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz was seen in a romantic mood after the former contestant Himanshi Khurana re-entered the house as his connection for the week. As soon as the promo went viral on the internet, their fans started gushing around the duo. But Vikas Gupta's entry in the house raised many questions of Asim Riaz's relationship status. Recently, Asim's brother Umar Riaz lashed out at TV actor Sonal Vengurlekar for commenting on Asim Riaz's relationship under the influence of Vikas Gupta.

Reportedly, Sonal Vengurlekar in an interview with a leading news portal spilled beans around Asim's past relationship, which apparently added fuel to the fire. Sonal Vengurlekar claimed that Asim was in a live-in relationship with model-actor Shruti Tuli. Denying the claims, Umar Riaz said in an interview that Sonal is desperate for fame and wants to hog the limelight. He also added that Sonal Vengrulekar met Asim and Shruti at a party. He further said that Sonal doesn't even know anything about Asim and Shruti.

Umar Riaz also added that she is trying to defame Asim as the finale is just two weeks away and Asim is considered as the probable finalist. He further said that Sonal once mentioned that she wanted to join Bigg Boss to revive her career. During that conversation, the makers were in contact with Asim but they hid it from her as Umar never trusted her, he said. Ending the conversation, he said that she might be doing all this under Vikas Gupta's influence.

Interestingly, during the connection week, Vikas Gupta mentioned in an episode that Asim Riaz is dating someone outside the Bigg Boss 13's house. Also in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan also warned and threatened Asim Riaz that if he doesn't fix things after the show, Asim has to face consequences. Whereas no official statement or comment has been made by Shruti Tuli, rumoured girlfriend of Asim Riaz.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Umar Riaz and Sonal Vengurlekar Instagram)

