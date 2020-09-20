Did You Know 'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla Was Crowned World’s Best Model In 2005?

Sidharth Shukla, who started his career as a model, emerged to be one of the most prominent faces of the television industry after starring in several hit soap operas and reality shows. However, a massive hike was observed in his fandom after Shukla participated in the highly-controversial and talked about the 13th season Bigg Boss.

Not only was he one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 13, but he also went on to win the title of the Colors TV show. Although, post winning Bigg Boss 13, the 39-year-old has consistently seen major highs in his professional life, did you know that he has also won an eminent pageant back in 2005?

Also Read | Sidnaaz Hits 1 Million Posts On IG, Fans Wish Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla beats 40 participants to become 'World’s Best Model'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth kickstarted his career as a model in 2004 as he participated in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest. Shukla won the title of the runner-up at Gladrags Manhunt and went to represent India at World’s Best Model pageant, held in Turkey. Almost 15 years ago, on November 9, 2005, the Balika Vadhu actor beat 40 other participants from across the globe to be crowned as World’s Best Model. For the unversed, various contestants from Europe, Latin America and Asia had participated in this contest.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Says 'he's Back In Confession Room' But This Time It's Not For 'Bigg Boss'

Winning the title of World’s Best Model catapulted Shukla’s career in the showbiz as three years down the line, he marked his debut in the television industry with a lead role in Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. Ever since then, there was no going back for the actor.

Along with appearing in several popular television projects, Sidharth also shared the screen space alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in 2014’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. However, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 made the Love U Zindagi actor a household name across the country.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Indulges In A Fun Banter With Paparazzi On Meeting Shehnaaz Gill; Watch

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth has been roped in by the makers of Bigg Boss for their upcoming season as well, but not as a contestant. According to a report by The Indian Express, Shukla and Hina Khan will have a certain special power in Bigg Boss 14 and they are likely to join Salman Khan on the premiere night of the reality TV show to throw various challenges at the contestants. It has also been reported that former BB contestants Gauahar Khan and Mona Lisa might also join them on the premiere night. However, no official announcement about the same has been made as of yet.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Won't Be Paired Opposite Shehnaaz Gill In 'Broken But Beautiful 3': Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.