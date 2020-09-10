Sidharth Shukla Won't Be Paired Opposite Shehnaaz Gill In 'Broken But Beautiful 3': Report

According to an exclusive report by SpotboyE, Shehnaaz Gill will not be paired opposite Sidharth Shukla in the latest ALT Balaji Original, Broken But Beautiful 3. Sidharth Shukla was finalised earlier for the lead role and SidNaaz fans were speculating their pair to come together in season 3 of Broken But Beautiful but it looks like fans would be dismayed after knowing the news.

No SidNaaz for Broken But Beautiful 3

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were first seen together in Bigg Boss 13. The duo was loved in the reality show and their fan following massively increased post-Bigg Boss. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were recently seen in a music video together. Sidharth had also shared a picture of the duo together on his Instagram account.

About Broken But Beautiful 3

With the success of the first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful, Ekta Kapoor is now all set to bring the third season. A few months ago, Ekta Kapoor announced the new season of the show and informed that the earlier cast of the show, Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, will not be recast in Broken But Beautiful 3. She added, “Their story ends here without unnecessary twists”. She even asked fans to suggest another pair for the same. And since then, SidNaaz had been trending in the comment section. The makers are still hunting for a face to cast opposite the Bigg Boss winner, Sidharth Shukla. Check out the retweets of Sidnaaz fans on Ekta Kapoor's tweet.

Where to watch Broken But Beautiful 3?

While the new season is yet to be aired, season 1 and 2 can be watched on ALT Balaji’s website and mobile app. Other web series on ALT Balaji are Baarish, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Who’s Your Daddy, to name a few.

Siddharth Shukla’s Projects

The actor began his career in modelling and later made his debut in 2008 in Babul Ke Aangan Na Chootey. Sidharth Shukla also participated in the popular reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He was a participant in Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and came out as a winner in both. He is popular for his amazing shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak and was awarded the Breakthrough Supporting Performance (Male) for his role in Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania. The actor was the Most Searched Celebrity on Google in 2019.

