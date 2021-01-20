'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Winner Aari Arjuna Thanks This Contestant, Calls Her 'True Warrior'

A few days ago, Aari Arjuna was crowned as the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil winner. The 34-year-old actor received the trophy from the host actor Kamal Haasan in the season finale. He emerged as the winner and took home the prize money of Rs 50 Lakh and also the coveted winner’s trophy. After his win, the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil winner took to his official Twitter handle and thanked one of the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil contestants. For all the people who are wondering about who is that contestant and what did Aari Arjuna had to say about it, here is everything you need to know.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil winner thanks this contestant

After being crowned the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil winner, Aari Arjuna took to his official Twitter handle and thanked everyone who voted him on the show. As he shared this tweet on his official handle, Sanam Shetty dropped in a comment and mentioned that it was an honour to compete with you and also gave him blessings. She also said that you have made us all extremely proud and captured millions of hearts. As soon as she dropped this comment, Aari Arjuna replied to her and said: “Thank u @SamSanamShetty1 for always standing by me.. ur a true warrior...” Here is a look at Aari Arjunan’s Twitter.

Thank u @SamSanamShetty1 for always standing by me.. ur a true warrior... https://t.co/6CcTw4NJ0i — Aari Arjunan (@Aariarujunan) January 20, 2021

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil contestants

In the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil season finale, Aari was up against five Bigg Boss 4 Tamil contestants. After spending more than 105 days inside the house, Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar and Rio Raj reached the Grand Finale. After the evictions, Aari Arjuna and Balaji emerged as the top two contenders for the title. With the overwhelming support of the audience, he was crowned as the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil winner. He remained a favourite among the fans from the start of the season.

He never hesitated to voice his views and showed immense maturity in handling the situations. According to a report by The Indian Express, Aari Arjuna received more than 16 Crore votes out of the 31 Crore total votes. He also took to his official Instagram handle and thanked his fans for the support alongside a picture of him with the trophy. Here is a look at Aari Arjuna’s Instagram post.

