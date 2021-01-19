'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For January 18, 2021: Kamal Haasan Announces The Winner

The finale episode for Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil finally arrived. The contestants had been having a productive week and had been anticipating this grand finale. A number of tasks and a whole bunch of memories within the house came to an end with the epic Finale. The show started off with Kamal Haasan greeting the finalists and the people who were watching the show. He spoke about the fun times he had with the contestants and how he will remember them for all their good deeds. He also highlighted the change he has seen in some contestants over the course of the show, he said he was impressed with them.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update for January 18 2021

The Final Goodbye

The final goodbye came in early as the host Kamal Haasan spoke about the various things the housemates did inside the house. He told them about his views on their gameplay and mentioned he was happy to have this batch of stars in the Bigg Boss line up. Later on, he addressed the COVID-19 situation and spoke about the effect it took on them. Kamal also added about the storm that hit the south during their time in the house. He said despite all odds things went good for the contestants and they emerged as true warriors above it all. 106 days the contestants were inside the house and made the most of it. He then proceeded to say that for him they all are winners however just one will lift the trophy

The Bigg Boss Winner

As the show goes by the housemates eventually leave the house with only Bala and Aari staying back. Both the contestants have played their top game throughout the show and became fan favourites. They reminisce their times in the hose and wish each other luck as they head into the finale. The two contestants get called on stage and a monologue of their journey is played which makes the contestants quite emotional. Eventually, Kamal Haasan pulls out the envelope bearing the winners name and announces with a loud voice that Aari Arjunan is the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4. Aari breaks into tears and hugs Bala on the stage. They celebrate his victory together as Aari lifts the trophy.

