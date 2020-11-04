'Bigg Boss Tamil 4': Aari Arjuna Opens Up About Samyukhta Being Biased On The Show

The Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is currently in its fifth week. The housemates were recently given a new task named, ‘Vivadha Medai’. During this, the housemates address their complaints against each other. Moreover, they also try to find solutions for differences among the other contestants. And the case between contestants Aari Arjuna and Samyuktha Karthik is taken up as the fourth case. In the promo video shared by the channel, Samyuktha can be seen saying that Aari often pretends to be cornered, which isn't true. Keep reading to know more:

Aari Arjuna alleges captain Samyuktha Karthik

In the video shared, Aari says that Samyuktha has become the captain of the house without knowing the responsibilities of the post. Just because Balaji Murugadoss helped her to be the captain, she shows favouritism towards him. Hearing this, Samyuktha asks Aari to point out the instances in which she supported Balaji. As a response to that, Aari says Samyuktha was the one to question whether he has come to the house to do workouts. Everyone knows who works out daily.

However, suddenly Balaji interrupts Aari and passes a comment. To this, an angry Aari asks Balaji to speak out openly. It can be seen that Aari isn’t happy in the BB house and feels being targeted by the housemates. Moreover, he was also announced as the worst performer and was sent to the glasshouse for two weeks in a row.

About Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Kamal Haasan has been the host for the first three seasons and has continued to host the show for the fourth season too. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was planned to be launched in June 2020, but got delayed due to the global pandemic. Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 started airing just a few days ago on October 04, 2020. The show is available on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar.

