Who Is Aari Arjuna? All You Need To Know About The 'Bigg Boss Tamil' Season 4 Winner

On January 17, 2021, Aari Arjuna was declared the winner of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 4. The 34-year-old actor was handed over the winner’s trophy by the host-actor Kamal Haasan in the finale of the television reality show. Aari beat the other finalists- Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar and Rio Raj, and also won the grand prize of Rs 50 lakh. Mr India Balaji Murugadoss became the first runner-up and Rio Raj emerged as the second runner-up. Read everything you need to know about the Bigg Boss winner below.

Who is Aari Arjuna? Read everything you need to know here

Aari Arjuna career

Before appearing on the television reality show Bigg Boss, Aari had already gained recognition by featuring in various Tamil movies. The actor was born on February 12, 1986, and was inclined towards acting since he was young. Aari entered the Kollywood industry with a background in theatres. He made his debut as an actor in the year 2005 with a Tamil film titled Aadum Koothu. Aadum Koothu was directed by acclaimed filmmaker TV Chandran. In the film, Aari played the role of Muthu, the fiancé of the female lead, played by Malayalam actor Navya Nair.

The film also featured Cheran, Prakash Raj and Pandiarajan and it went on to bag the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film in Tamil cinema. Even though, Aari was acclaimed for his first film, his second film titled Rettaisuzhi released five years later. The film was directed by Thamir and produced by Shankar.

In his second flick, Aari appeared as one of the young leads, however the movie was centred around veterans K Balachander and Bharathiraja. Rettaisuzhi didn’t do well at the box-office and received poor reviews from the critics. But, Aari’s role received positive reviews and was well noted by the critics and the audience.

Aari was featured as a lead role in 2012’s Maalai Pozhudhin Mayakathilaey, where he was seen in a romantic role. He later went on to appear in 2013’s thriller drama Nedunchaalai which turned out to be a commercial success. The film was directed by N Krishna and starred Aari and Sshivada in the lead roles. Aari played a fugitive dacoit Murugan who falls in love with a Malayali girl who runs a hotel. The latter part of the film uncovers the love story and its aftermath. The film also featured Prashant Narayanan and Salim Kumar.

Aari Arjuna's personal life

Aari tied the knot with Nadhiya, who works as an HR professional, in 2015. Two years later, on February 5, 2017, the couple were blessed with a baby girl, Riya. The actor is quite involved in social activism and has immersed in activities promoting Tamil culture.

Image Source: Aari Arjuna Instagram

