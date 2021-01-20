'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Winner Aari Arujunan Gears Up For New Film With Director Abin

Aari Arujunan was crowned the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil winner for this year. The actor paved his way through the entire show and became a fan favourite soon enough. He was a beloved contestant and therefore his fans rejoiced as he lifted the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil winner trophy. Soon enough, Aari Arujunan has given his fans another reason to celebrate with the launch of his new film. According to IB Times, the actor will soon be seen in a high octane action film.

Aari Arujunan gets ready for his new film

The film that will star Aari Arujunan will be directed by Abin in association with his own Abin film factory. Shaurya Productions will be backing this film. According to a news portal, Vidya Pradeep will be seen as the female lead in this project opposite Aari Arujunan. AR Murugadoos and Sundarajan have also been linked to this project. The news portal claimed that Aari Arujunan will be playing the role of a police officer in this film. The plot for this film is yet unknown and thus fans of the actor wait for more updates regarding the film. Besides this project, Aari Arujunan will also feature in other films like Ellam Mela Irukuravan Paathuppan, Bhagavan and Aleka.

Thus fans of Aari Arujunan will most likely see him in a bunch of interesting films throughout the year. The news portal has claimed that the films signed by Aari Arujunan will have back to back releases. Thus it is likely that Aari will be busy for the next twelve months as he begins his journey back into films.

The actor along with several others were inside the Bigg Boss house for a long time and shortly after his victory, the news about his films hit the internet. The actor played a vital role in the Bigg Boss house and broke into tears upon winning the Bigg Boss trophy and posed with his child upon lifting the trophy for the first time. Fans were delighted and poured in several congratulatory messages for the actor.

