Bihar Court Rejects Petition Against B'wood Celebs In Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Case

On Wednesday, the Bihar court dismissed a petition from local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha that sought to register a case against Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others for allegedly abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the court verdict, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur Mukesh Kumar cited jurisdictional limitations as the reason for dismissal. The Chief Judicial Magistrate also pointed out that the matter was outside the Bihar court's jurisdiction.

Bihar Court rejects petition to register a case against Bollywood bigwigs

The petition in question was filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha only three days after Sushant Singh Rajput took his own life. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his bedroom in his apartment on June 14, 2020. In his petition, Sudhir Kumar Ojha also claimed that Bollywood's Kangana Ranaut was a 'witness' in the case against the Bollywood bigwigs.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana Ranaut reignited the topic of nepotism in the Bollywood film industry. The Queen actor claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was driven to suicide after being bullied by Bollywood bigwigs and the "movie mafia". Since then, the internet has turned against Bollywood star kids and celebs. Many big-name actors are facing accusations of nepotism in the Industry.

This is not the first time that advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has filed a petition at the Bihar Court. Sudhir Kumar Ojha has previously come up with petitions against film personalities, politicians, and even foreign heads of states. However, none of these petitions ever went beyond the admission stage.

Speaking to a news agency, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha revealed that he was unfazed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate's decision. Sudhir Kumar Ojha claimed that he would challenge the CJMs decision before the district court. Ojha added that Bihar was in pain over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The advocate then stated that those who drove Sushant to take his own life must be brought to justice.

Several celebs and politicians have even requested a CBI investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, Shekhar Suman and Tarun Khanna called out Bollywood bigwigs and demanded a CBI inquiry. The Mumbai police are currently investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and they have already questioned over 29 people in relation to the case.

