Bihar Govt Approves CBI Probe For Sushant Singh: Celebrities Express Their Delight

After days of demand from various celebrities and fans for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Bihar government took a major step by writing to the Centre on Tuesday. The news was greeted by numerous celebrities of the film industry. Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman, Meera Chopra, Ashoke Pandit were among those who reacted to the news with delight, while Anupam Kher and Zareen Khan also sought ‘justice’ for him.

Bollywood stars hail decision of Bihar govt in Sushant case

The first to respond was Kangana Ranaut, who called it a victory of the nation.

When humanity wins, a nation wins, its people win ...🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/tesEaFIkaC — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 4, 2020

As Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wrote that his government sent the recommendation of the case to the Centre, on the basis of the complaint filed by Sushant’s father, Meera Chopra used hashtags like ‘CBI Enquiry for SSR’ and ‘CBI can’t be denied for SSR.’

Shekhar Suman, who has one of the names to be at the forefront to demand a CBI probe, called it ‘winds of change’ and a ‘revolution’.

The winds of change and revolution is here.Our voices have been heard.Nitish Kumar has ordered for a #CBIEnquiryForSushant.Wait till the evening,if ev thing goes well,the Centre will order for a CBI enquiry.Keep praying.We are nearly there.✌👍👏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 4, 2020

Though not exactly a reaction to the approval of the CBI probe, Anupam Kher and Zareen Khan also backed the call for ‘justice’ for Sushant. Kher wrote that the family deserved to know the truth, and hoped for a ‘logical conclusion’ to the case. Zareen wrote that the ‘truth shall prevail’ and that the actor was watching from above.

Sushant’s family & fans deserves to know the truth. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring, that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth.🙏#JusticeforSushant pic.twitter.com/leL6ItKFuu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2020

Nitish Kumar’s statement to Republic TV

"I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. It will be done today itself. Proceedings will be started."

A four-member team of the Bihar Police is investigating the FIR, on the complaint of KK Singh, where he accused Rhea Chakraborty and six others of abetting alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, apart from charges like cheating and conspiracy. The CM also stated that the Bihar Police was not treated well by their counterparts in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police had recorded the statements of 56 persons in connection with the case, though it has not filed a FIR yet.

