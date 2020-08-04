'No one will vote you back': Shekhar Suman tells Maha CM; exults over nod for CBI probe

Shekhar Suman expressed his disapproval over the ‘stubbornness’of the Maharashtra government in transferring the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The actor told Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that they will not be voted to power over their decisions in the case. Later, he also expressed his delight about the Bihar government giving their approval for a CBI probe into the death.

READ: Sushant Case: Shekhar Suman Says 'real Culprits' Hiding Behind Rhea, Seeks Their Arrest

Shekhar Suman takes dig at Maharashtra government

Reacting to a news report of Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh shooting down the possibility of transferring the probe to CBI, Shekhar tweeted, “Can someone explain to me what is this stubbornness?” He asked if people like him were ‘fools’ to raise their voice in the case.

The Movers & Shakers star asked they were being stubborn like astrological signs, and if they had any personal losses in the case. Shekhar also stated that there could do as per desire now, but ‘no will vote them back to power.’

READ: Shekhar Suman Meets Maha Guv Over Sushant's Death Case; Demands CBI Probe

CBI probe approved by Bihar govt

Later, as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar informed that his government has approved a CBI probe into the matter, Shekhar exulted that their ‘voice had been heard.’ He also stated that if things go well, the Centre will also approve a CBI probe.

The winds of change and revolution is here.Our voices have been heard.Nitish Kumar has ordered for a #CBIEnquiryForSushant.Wait till the evening,if ev thing goes well,the Centre will order for a CBI enquiry.Keep praying.We are nearly there.âœŒðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar had told Republic TV, "I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. "It will be done today itself. Proceedings will be started."

Shekhar Suman has been at the forefront of the call for ‘justice’. He had visited Patna, and met Tejaswi Yadav, seeking support for a CBI probe. The actor also met Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to press for the request.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police team, that has landed in Mumbai to probe the case registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others, on charges on abetment to Sushant's alleged suicide, among others, have faced numerous hurdles. The team is yet to receive the post-mortem report, and were also reportedly denied the case file of Salian’s death. Previously, the Mumbai Police had recorded the statements of 56 persons since Sushant’s death on June 14, but are yet to register an FIR.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Changed His SIM Card '50 Times In A Month', Claims Shekhar Suman

READ: 'A Fight To Finish...': Shekhar Suman Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna Residence

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.