Shiv Sena Responds As Bihar CM Recommends CBI Probe In Sushant Case; Echoes Team Rhea

Slamming the Bihar government's recommendation of a CBI inquiry in the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that Bihar Police and the government has "no locus standi" in the matter. She said that the statement from Nitish Kumar if true, shows that it is "merely politics" for him and not the basis of constitutional legalities or getting Sushant justice.

This comes after Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer issued a statement on Sunday saying that the Bihar Police has no jurisdiction in the matter. Rhea's plea in the Supreme Court seeking the case's transfer to Mumbai will be heard on Wednesday. Rhea Chakraborty's whereabouts are unknown following her 20-second video statement on Friday evening.

'Bihar Police & govt has no locus standi'

Taking to Twitter, the Shiv Sena leader said that law and order is state subject and the decision regarding a CBI probe can only be taken by the Maharashtra Government.

The statement from Bihar CM as being reported by media,if true, shows it is merely politics for him¬ basis of constitutional legalities or getting Sushant justice

Law&Order is state subject,CBI decision can only be taken by Maha Govt. Bihar police&govt have no locus standi — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 4, 2020

Maharashtra Congress leader slammed the BJP government and said that it is "destroying democratic structure in India."

Modi govt & BJP destroying Democratic structure in India. Sad to see BJP'S alliance partners helping them in this destruction of constitution which will permanently damage our federal structure for dismal political gains.

Hope our courts share share our concern for the country! https://t.co/b5cN19zIhi — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) August 4, 2020

'This will lead to unrest in Maharashtra'

Senior Congress leader and National Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to send a team of police officials to investigate the death case of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Addressing the media, Surjewala said that the department of law and order in Maharashtra lies with the Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and Nitish Kumar should understand this.

The spokesperson said that Bihar CM cannot send the police of one state to another state for a matter already under investigation. "This will lead to unrest in the state. The matter in Maharashtra will be probed fairly and impartially," Surjewala said.

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar approves CBI probe in Sushant's death case; criticises Mumbai police

Earlier, speaking to Republic TV, Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar gave his nod for a CBI probe after Sushant's family formally requested the same. The Bihar CM said that he has asked the Bihar DGP to initiate recommendations for a CBI probe.

"We have already said they have lodged FIR. Its duty of Bihar police to investigate on that basis. If they wish to transfer to CBI, it will be done immediately. I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. It will be done today. Proceedings will be started," Nitish Kumar said.

READ | 'Disha called Sushant after facing misbehaviour at party with stars & netas on June 8'

'This is unacceptable behaviour'

Slamming the Mumbai cops, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar confirmed that there was no cooperation from Mumbai. "Our IPS officer was quarantined. This sort of treatment to our officers not acceptable. This is unacceptable behaviour. Is this the treatment given to one going for investigation?"

READ | 52 days on, Mumbai police to appoint forensic auditor to probe Sushant's bank transactions

He also added, "We want CBI probe in this matter. Bihar Police came into action after FIR was lodged. This is natural for us to probe. We will recommend the probe for CBI. It will be better in a way. There was nothing significant happening there. Cooperation was expected from there which was not given. What happened to him (IPS officer Vinay Tiwari), it's very very unfortunate."

READ | Congress pipes up in Uddhav govt's defence; slams Bihar CM for allowing Sushant case probe