Bihar Police Dispatches Top-cop IPS Vinay Tiwary To Monitor Sushant Probe In Mumbai

Confirming Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey's statements on Sunday, sources have revealed that senior IPS officer Vinay Tiwary, Patna City SP, will be joining the Bihar Police's investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The DGP had stated that in a situation where Mumbai Police fails to cooperate with the team of 4 officials from Bihar Police, a senior officer from Bihar will be sent to monitor the investigation.

In the latest development, Mumbai police has refused access to forensic evidence from Sushant's apartment in Bandra that they seized on the day of his alleged suicide. Bihar Police had on Sunday visited the actor's flat to take a first-hand account of the site to further their investigation and analysis. They had allegedly sent a written request to Bandra Police asking for photographs of the body, videos and fingerprints and other pieces of forensic evidence collected on the day. The Mumbai Police has now responded to their request by denying access until the hearing in Supreme Court which is scheduled for August 5.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday had said that there is a "problem" in the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case as the Bihar police has not yet received even the basic documents related to the case. He said, "We don't have post-mortem report details, CCTV footage or any information that has been collected by Mumbai Police during the probe till now."

'The entire nation is watching'

The DGP said that he hopes that the Mumbai Police cooperates as Bihar Police has cooperated with every other state police force whenever was the need. "If the need arises, if there is a problem in cooperation with the Mumbai police, a senior officer will definitely be sent," he said.

"It will be a historic case if we get access to lead the case. If we get to investigate the case, the whole nation will see how it is done," he added.

Asked on Mumbai Police not taking any tough action for over 50 days, Gupteshwar Pandey said, "I have nothing to comment on this. The entire nation is watching." The DGP asserted that the Bihar Police is capable and very much capable to dig in deeper and investigate everything. "We will not leave anyone, nor hold any innocent guilty. We don't want the CBI. We are capable enough," he said.

The Supreme Court will on August 5 hear Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case lodged in Patna by Sushant's father naming her as accused to Mumbai. Sushant's family, the Bihar police and the Maharashtra government have each filed caveats that no order be issued before hearing them first. Rhea's current whereabouts are unknown.

