Sushant's Family Lawyer Disputes Maha CM's Legal View; Opines On Rhea Chakraborty's Video

On watching Rhea Chakraborty's defense in her latest video statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has opined that the video was only to "show herself as a simple woman". He shared his opinion - which has been accused of being misogynistic - that Rhea would not have worn a white salwar suit ever and that the video was more about her looks than her words. Earlier last week, Singh had given details about the FIR filed by Sushant's father against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others at Patna Police station accusing them of abetment of the actor's suicide.

Rhea coming in the video is not much of what she is saying but how she is looking. I don't think she would have worn that kind of a salwar suit ever in her life. This was to show herself as a simple woman: Vikas Singh, #SushantSinghRajputs Family Lawyer on #RheaChakroborty video pic.twitter.com/3ElPXHQkDv — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

In her 20-second video from an unknown location, a crying Rhea said that she would get justice, but didn't address any of the charges against her, citing her lawyer's advice.

Further, Vikas Singh also weighed in on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's defense of Mumbai Police in the investigation. Thackeray had confidently said that if people have evidence then they can bring it to the Police, instead of seeking transfer of the case to other agencies. Responding to the CM, Vikas Singh has claimed that Bihar Police will get the truth out and that the Maharashtra CM wasn't correct in his interpretation of the law, wherein he had backed the Mumbai police and asked people to come forward with evidence if they had any rather than seeking a transfer of the case to another agency.

Uddhav Thackeray doesn't know the law. In a criminal case, it's for prosecution to get the truth, not the complainant. Job of getting out the truth is that of Bihar police now not Uddhav, as Bihar police have registered the FIR: Vikas Singh, #SushantSinghRajputs Family Lawyer https://t.co/hlsfbgLcWB — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

Bihar Police's parallel probe

The Bihar Police is running a parallel investigation after the FIR filed by Sushant's father with them. The Bihar Police has decided to investigate all those who were connected to the late actor.

The Bihar Police is likely to make Mahesh Shetty the prime witness in their investigation and is also interrogating all those connected to the late actor to make a strong case, upon which an elaborate list of questions will be prepared for Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty, according to sources, though Rhea and her family's current whereabouts are allegedly unknown.

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. While the Mumbai Police was quick to declare it a case of suicide, the case is getting murkier by the day with shocking revelations including financial angle has come up in the case. Besides, many have pointed out several loopholes and laxity in the investigation on the part of Mumbai Police, raising suspicion on the possibility of either vested interest or a possible attempt to save the culprits. Despite the growing discontent towards Mumbai Police and raging demand for the case to be transferred to Central agencies, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has outright refused to handover the case to CBI.

