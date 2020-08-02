Nation Will See How It's Done: Bihar DGP Implores Mumbai Cops To Handover Sushant Evidence

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday said that there is a "problem" in the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case as the Bihar police has not yet received even the basic documents related to the case. He said, "We don't ve post-mortem report details, CCTV footage or any information that has been collected by Mumbai Police during probe till now."

'The entire nation is watching'

The DGP said that he hopes that the Mumbai Police cooperates as Bihar Police has cooperated with every other state police force whenever was the need. "If the need arises, if there is a problem in cooperation with the Mumbai police, a senior officer will definitely be sent," he said.

"It will be a historic case if we get access to lead the case. If we get to investigate the case, the whole nation will see how it is done," he added.

Asked on Mumbai Police not taking any tough action for over 50 days, Gupteshwar Pandey said, "I have nothing to comment on this. The entire nation is watching." The DGP asserted that the Bihar Police is capable and very much capable to dig in deeper and investigate everything. "We will not leave anyone, nor hold any innocent guilty. We don't want the CBI. We are capable enough," he said.

Speaking about actor Rhea Chakraborty, he said, "You should ask Rhea as to why is she backtracking now. She was okay for a CBI probe. Now when the Bihar Police have come into the picture, She has gone into hiding."

READ | Nitish govt will aid Sushant's father in seeking CBI probe in death case: Bihar Minister

'Mumbai police is not inefficient': CM Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray on Friday spoke for the first time on the case related to Sushant's death and stated that Mumbai Police is not 'ineffective.' Exuding confidence on the probe done by Mumbai Police into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, he said that if people have evidence then they can bring it to the Police, instead of seeking transfer of the case to other agencies.

READ | Sushant's case: 'Uddhav under Cong-funded Bollywood mafia pressure', alleges Bihar Dy CM

Uddhav Thackeray's response comes at the backdrop of criticism by the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, and after ED registered money laundering case in the matter. In a taunt to Fadnavis, Uddhav expressed his surprise stating that some politician questions the credibility of the Mumbai police in handling the case despite being a Chief Minister for five years.

READ | Exclusive: Bihar DGP reveals details of the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, bodyguard and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences. In a number of cases, the statements are contradictory. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, also accessed exclusively.

READ | 'She is under our watch': Bihar Police says when asked about Rhea Chakraborty; read here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.