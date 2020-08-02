Sushant's Elder Sister Demands CBI Probe; writes To PM Modi, Home Minister & Bihar CM

As the investigation by Bihar Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case is ongoing alongside Mumbai Police's probe, late actor's elder sister Priyanka Singh has appealed to Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a CBI investigation. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Priyanka Singh opined on the allegations that Bihar Police is not getting support from the Mumbai cops. She said though she is still reeling under the shock and trauma of her brother’s demise, her brother deserves justice.

In the light of obstructions caused to #BiharPolice in the case of @itsSSR ,we humbly demand #CBIforShushant . My brother deserves justice. @PMOIndia @AmitShah, @NitishKumar, help us in the fair probe in the interest of justice #CBIForSSRHomicideCase — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) August 1, 2020

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar also slammed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Taking to Twitter, Bihar's Deputy Sushil Modi has claimed that CM Uddhav is under the pressure of 'Bollywood mafia.' This comes after Republic TV spoke to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who said that it is the duty of Bihar Police to investigate the case, though his government would seek a CBI probe if Sushant's family requests one.

Developments so far

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the investigation done by Mumbai Police and demanded justice for her brother. Sushant's father KK Singh has filed a complaint in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Currently, a team of 4 members of Bihar Police is investigating the case alongside Mumbai Police but sources say that the latter force is not cooperating with the Bihar cops.

On the other hand, the late actor's 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court after Sushant's father's FIR against her. The Bihar Government then filed a caveat plea before the Supreme Court challenging Rhea's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai. The hearing of the case is on August 5. Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case to investigate the money angle, with Rhea named in the case, as per sources. Rhea's whereabouts are currently a topic of speculation. She was last seen in a 20-second video message in which she didn't answer on the allegations against her.

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, bodyguard and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

