Bihar Police Wants To Re-create Death Scene At Sushant's Flat; Seeks Forensic Evidence

In a significant development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, the Bihar Police on Sunday visited the late actor's house to carry out a first-hand investigation and analysis of his Bandra residence.

As per sources, the Bihar Police wants to recreate the scene for investigation, for which a written request has been sent to the Bandra police requesting for all forensic evidence pertaining to the case. Since the Bihar Police has taken up the probe more than a month after Sushant's demise, they have requested for photographs and videos of the body, fingerprints on the doorknob, the bed, photographs of his hanging body, clothes he was wearing and other evidence such as his bags, electronic devices and gadgets. Thereafter in presence of the forensic team, the incident will be recreated.

Sources have also revealed that during their visit to Sushant's flat the Bihar Police team observed that the distance between the ceiling and bed was pretty low - something that was also corroborated by Sandip Ssingh who was among the first to arrive after word of Sushant's death, though his version too has inconsistencies.

Bihar police is also trying to get in touch with Sushant's flatmate Sidharth Pithani and summon him to Mumbai for investigation. Pithani was the first one to find Sushant hanging in his bedroom and was present in the flat at the time. His version of events has given rise to even more questions, and it is alleged that he brought down Sushant's body from where it was hanging before the police (and perhaps anyone else) arrived - something that is at a minimum incongruent with Sandip Ssingh's version wherein he claimed on Republic that he had seen the body hanging, though from outside the room.

Bihar Police furthers probe

Bihar Police has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the late actor's death after an FIR was lodged by Sushant's father in Patna against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, "Initially, FIR was lodged on June 25 against 6 people. On 27th the team left and they visited Sushant's society, where he lived. 28th, the team met Mumbai Police and were asked to meet the local DCP Crime but couldn't meet. After 29th, the things went smoothly. Mumbai Police has assured that they will help and co-operate. What is important in this is the satisfaction of the complainant. He is an old man and he cannot travel to Mumbai to fight the case. All the evidence is available with Mumbai Police and the list has been given to Mumbai authorities for them to submit."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray on Saturday broke his silence on the case related to Sushant's death and stated that Mumbai Police is not 'ineffective.' Exuding confidence on the probe done by Mumbai Police into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, he said that if people have evidence then they can bring it to the Police, instead of seeking transfer of the case to other agencies.

