Sushant's Sister Writes To PM Modi, Demands Tilak's 'sense Of Justice' In Actor's Case

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tribute to Lokmanya Tilak and appealed to him for justice in her brother's death investigation. She has invoked "the sense of justice" of the iconic freedom fighter and asked the PM to practice it to probe into Sushant's mysterious death.

Have a look:

My Dear Sir,

It is time for us to practice Lokmanya Tilak’s “the sense of justice” that inspires you. Please, my humble request is to look into the matter ASAP. 🙏 @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/8kIgyUZpjP — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 2, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to one of the icons of India's freedom struggle Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary, saying his intellect, courage and idea of "swaraj" continue to inspire people. He also shared a brief video of one of his 'Mann ki Baat' programmes in which he had referred to Tilak's efforts to unite people against the British rule.

Read | Sushant's sister Shweta responds as Ankita Lokhande busts 'depression' theory in his death

Sushant's sister writes to PM

Earlier on Saturday, Shweta introduced herself as ‘sister of Sushant Singh Rajput’ and requested for an ‘urgent scan of the whole case.’ Tagging the Prime Minister and using hashtags like ‘Justice for Sushant’ and ‘Satyameva Jayate’ (truth alone triumphs), she expressed faith in India’s judicial system.

She hoped that the PM ‘stands with and for the truth’. Shweta also wrote that they belonged to a ‘simple family’ and that Sushant had ‘no Godfather in Bollywood’, and they had no one for them right now. She also hoped that the evidence is not tampered with.

I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate pic.twitter.com/dcDP6JQV8N — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 1, 2020

Read | Netizens laud Sushant's sister Shweta for demanding truth; chorus #JusticeForSushant

Ankita Lokhande breaks silence

Ankita Lokhande had broken her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, on the completion of one month of his death, by lighting a lamp for him. However, the actress, despite her social media posts, continued her silence on her thoughts related to the death, something she spoke about for the first time on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know. Right from stating that he could not be depressed, to asserting that people should remember him as a hero, the Pavitra Rishta star made several strong statements.

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta urges everyone to pray to Lord Shiva for justice

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, bodyguard and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta writes to PM Modi, requests urgent scan of whole case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.