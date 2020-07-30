Bihar Police To Access Electronic Evidence And Call Records Of Sushant Singh Rajput

A team of Bihar Police that arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, recorded statements of two persons, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister on Wednesday in connection with Rajput's death case. Sources said that Bihar police is likely to ask for electronic evidence from Mumbai Police like CCTV footage, call detail records, videography of Sushant's dead body and footage of the death spot.

Police gets CCTV footage

It is noteworthy that even after 45 days of investigation, little appears to be known by way of evidence from electronic media. Leaders like BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and Lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari have demanded Sushant's call records and related evidence be investigated. The lawyers have cited “lapses” on part of the police in this matter.

Earlier, Police had made to seize the recordings of CCTV cameras in the actor's building and found out that no CCTV camera was installed in the late actor's house. Meanwhile, the team of Bihar Police is likely to question Ankita Lokhande and the late actor's Chartered Accountant (CA) as well, sources added.

Sushant's family files caveat in SC

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on Wednesday filed a caveat in Supreme Court after Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's last girlfriend against whom his father has filed an FIR, moved the apex court to seek transfer of the case to Mumbai. The family sought that Rhea’s petition not be allowed to be heard "ex-parte" in their counter-petition. The family’s lawyer Vikas Singh will be present in the court for the proceedings.

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had informed on Wednesday that they had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a transfer of the investigation to Mumbai. They claimed that the investigation by Mumbai Police was still pending.

A four-member team of the Bihar Police had arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday after it was revealed that Sushant's family had registered a First Information Report against Rhea and five other under charges of abetment to suicide, embezzlement, cheating and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC.

The development had come amid the 45-day investigation by Mumbai Police in the case. Rhea was among the first to be questioned in the case, but the force has been receiving flak for not registering an FIR, and not summoning some of the names who could be 'involved. Sushant’s sister also recorded her statement in the Versova area of Mumbai on Wednesday.

