Bihar Police To Dig Into Sushant's Social Media & Bank Accounts Amid Claims Against Rhea

After Sushant Singh Rajput's family approached Bihar Police on Monday, the state has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the actor's death case. As per sources, the family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case. They also have not ruled out the conspiracy angle.

The Bihar Police team is scheduled to meet the DCP Cyber Crime in BKC, Mumbai where they will update themselves with the status of Sushant's social media handles. Further, they are likely to visit Kotak Mahindra Bank headquarters in Mumbai to check the late actor's financial accounts and retrieve his transaction statements. The team may record Sushant's sister Mitu Singh's statement in connection with the actor's alleged suicide.

Read | FIR lodged in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case against Rhea accessed, reveals shocking details

Along with the arrival of Bihar Police in Mumbai, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, on Tuesday, also lodged an FIR against rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in case of Sushant Singh's death under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of IPC. He has accused his son's alleged girlfriend Rhea of embezzlement and 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'.

Read | Sushant Singh's father files complaint, Kangana Ranaut questions Rhea & Bollywood lobby

Later on Tuesday evening, Republic TV accessed the FIR and many shocking details surfaced where KK Singh has alleged that Rhea had kept "Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account and transferred Rs.15 crore from his bank account." The complaint further stated that Rhea blackmailed and befriended his son because 'Rhea wanted to climb the Bollywood ladder.'

Read | Sushant Death case: Dharma Productions CEO leaves police station after recording statement

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death. In the aftermath of his death, over 40 people to date have been interrogated by Mumbai Police but as per reports, Sushant's family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case.

Read | Sushant's sister Shweta pens moving memoir, shares last conversation with her 'Pithiya'