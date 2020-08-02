Disha Salian Death Case Folder 'inadvertently Deleted' By Mumbai Police Amid Sushant Probe

In an absolutely jawdropping development, sources have revealed that the folder with details of Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's suicide investigation has been mistakenly deleted. The update comes after the team of Bihar Police in Mumbai requested the city police to provide details of their investigation into Salian's alleged suicide on June 9, five days before Sushant's death. Bihar Police sources have confirmed that the folder containing details of Mumbai Police's probe into Disha's suicide has now been deleted "by mistake".

Bihar Police has been investigating Sushant Singh Raipout's death primarily and had on Saturday demanded that Disha Salian's case be reopened for them to understand the possible connection between the two deaths. Meanwhile, reports of non-cooperation of Mumbai Police have been widespread as Bihar Police has been denied access to records maintained by them.

As per Bihar police sources, their team went to Malwani Police Station in Malad on Saturday to enquire about Disha Salian's suicide. Initially, the Mumbai Police investigating officer shared all details but things changed after he received a call. Mumbai police told the team from Bihar that the folder containing details of Disha has been "inadvertently deleted" and that they cannot find it.

In addition to that, when Bihar Police officials offered to help in retrieving the file, they were refused access to the laptop. Meanwhile, Bihar Police is likely to record the statement of Disha's family members on Sunday. They will also find the key maker who opened the door of Sushant's room on the day of his alleged suicide.

The lawyer stated that it is a “clear case of abetment of suicide”. Talking about Disha Salian’s death, he said, “Rhea left at first and Disha Salian passed away on the same night. The next day, all media reports said Sushant Singh Rajput’s secretary died by suicide whereas she had not even joined yet”. He further said, “The situation contributed to an increase in Sushant’s anxiety and he feared being implicated in Disha’s death case and constantly checked Google because of it”.

