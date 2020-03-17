Bipasha Basu Aces 'social Distancing' With Husband Karan Singh Grover & Magic; Here's How

Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover have been making the most of the social distancing that is the need of the hour at present amid the growing scare of the COVID-19 virus. With the film and television industry ins lockdown as a safety precaution, the couple seems to be coping with the isolation with magic and a lot of adventure. Taking to her Instagram account, Bipasha Basu shared a series of pictures and videos featuring her husband Karan Singh Grover with a wand as they set out to watch the much-loved Harry Potter series beginning with Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone.

Have a look:

Read | Bipasha Basu wishes 'Monkey Prince' Karan Singh Grover on b'day with a love note, see here

Bipasha Basu is among the Bollywood celebrities who have had to cancel their international tours due to the coronavirus pandemic. The All The Best actor was slated to grace the South Asian Women Empowerment Award in the US but had to cancel her trip due to the virus outbreak. Watching Harry Potter movies along with her husband surely seems like a good way to wait till the terror of the deadly virus is over.

Read | Bipasha Basu and Sonali Bendre cancel events in USA amidst Coronavirus outbreak

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 137. From the total tally, three persons have passed away due to the disease, with one death having occurred in Karnataka’s Kalburgi, second one in Delhi and the third registered in Maharashtra. Fourteen patients have also been discharged after having been recovered. Globally, there have been over 1.88 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 7,500 people have died so far — a very large number of them in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and the United States, with Europe the new Coronavirus epicentre.

Read | Bipasha Basu 'shocked' as Coronavirus suspects flee hospital, Riteish Deshmukh reacts

Read | Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover's 'monkey love' in Maldives is unmissable, see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.