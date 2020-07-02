Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Live In This Astonishing Mumbai Home; See Pics

B-Town star Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are among the fittest couples working in the entertainment industry right now. The two can often be seen sharing photos from their apartment to social media as they practice yoga or indulge in sweaty workouts ranging from pilates, aerobics and other forms of exercises. As per reports, when the couple tied the knot back in 2016, they began looking out for a bigger home where they can create a fitness space.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover currently reside in Bandra, Mumbai and their Instagram feeds are enough to describe the couple's home in detail. The house consists of a dedicated fitness area which is a dream come true for many fitness enthusiasts. Check out details about Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Bandra house below -

Rooftop bliss

Basu and Grover's rooftop space has been designed to provide privacy and shade. The rooftop area is reportedly at a lower elevation than other buildings in the vicinity thus the couple has raised the extensions around the terrace and created an outdoor space that can be used to either practice yoga or be used as a cozy place. Apart from acting and fitness, Karan Singh Grover is also an avid painter and has a painting studio on his rooftop. The painting studio also serves as a lounge and features a wooden deck that provides a view of the surroundings. Check it out below -

Inside the house

The entrance of Bipasha Basu's Bandra home is covered with textured walls with lighting infusing the place with a warm yellow background from the ceiling. The living room consists of two ivory sofas and a large coffee table. The walls of the home have been beautifully covered with photographs from Bipasha and Karan's wedding day.

Their bedroom, on the other hand, is a well-lit room consisting of a king-size bed, closets and an earthy brown flooring. The bedroom has been coupled with warm-hued curtains and pillows which compliment the entirety of the room very well. Check out photos of the inside of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Mumbai home below -

