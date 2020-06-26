Bipasha Basu Denies Rumours Of Skin Whitening As She Responds To Fan On Social Media

A number of popular celebrities have celebrated Unilever’s decision of dropping the word 'fair' from their fairness cream, Fair and Lovely. Similarly, Bipasha Basu has also been one of the stars who celebrated this step that was taken for inclusive brand appeal. She has also shared a post on her Instagram that describes her tough journey in the film industry.

Also Read | Disha Patani Or Bipasha Basu: Who Carried This Falguni And Shane Peacock Outfit Better?

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Flaunts Her Abs; Husband Karan Singh Grover Says 'Seems Kinda Unfair'

Bipasha Basu on Fair and Lovely's new name

Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram to share a post about the dropping of the word 'Fair' from Fair & Lovely. In the caption, Bipasha also described her tough time in Bollywood because of a dark-skinned woman. She also speaks about people’s obsession with fair skin.

In the same post, a fan has now accused Bipasha of doing whitening therapy. She wrote, “You did Whiting therapy though bcs opinion matters for you!!you are beutiful”. Bipasha then tried to defend herself by saying that she has never opted for whitening therapy. She replied to the fan with, “Really??? Thank you for telling me that. I have super sensitive skin and allergies. Have done 2 facials in my entire life because of it. But according to you I have done some lightening therapy???!!!! It’s amazing how an absolute stranger knows what I have done. Please rise above all this”.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Vs Bipasha Basu: Who Wore Feather Tail Gown Better?

Source: Bipasha Basu Instagram

More about Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu’s mainstream career started when she won the Godrej Cinthol Supermodel contest in 1996. She then started her career as a model and soon made her Bollywood debut with Abbas–Mustan's thriller, Ajnabee. Bipasha won the Best Debut Award for her performance in Ajnabee and then moved on to do her first Telugu action film, Takkari Donga. Her most prominent role was in the film Raaz for which she was also nominated as Best Actress at Filmfare award ceremony. Because of a number of appearances in horror films, the media had given Bipasha the title of Horror queen.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Vs Bipasha Basu: Who Rocked Black Formals Better?

Bipasha Basu was last seen in the 2015 horror film called Alone. The movie was released on January 16 and it managed to collect around â‚¹ 25 crores through box office collections. The movie was a remake of the Thai horror film that goes by the same name. The film was directed by Bhushan Patel. It stars Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu as the leading stars of the film. It also had some other popular faces of the industry including Sagar Saikia, Zakir Hussain, Neena Gupta, and Dino Morea.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Reviews Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya'; Calls It 'gripping And A Must Watch'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.