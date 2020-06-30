Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Pen Sweet Birthday Wishes For 'papa' Hirak Basu

Bipasha Basu's father, Hirak Basu, turned a year older today, June 30. On his special day, both Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover posted adorable pictures with their papa, Hirak Basu and also penned heartwarming birthday wishes for him. Bipasha Basu shared a quirky selfie with her 'Cutiepie' dad and thanked him for being the reason for her constant laughter and happiness.

Furthermore, through the caption, Bipasha Basu also expressed how much she misses her dad on his special day. Bipasha wrote, "We all are missing our Famjams with you. Playing Ludo with you ( I got my killer instinct in Ludo from you), non-stop chatting and above all your funny stories."

Bipasha Basu penned that she misses her father's endless stock of 'Santa Banta Jokes'. Actors Arti Singh and Dino Morea also wished Hirak Basu through Bipasha's post. Not only them but fans in huge numbers dropped sweet wishes for the Players actor's dad.

Bipasha's husband, Karan Singh Grover's post for his 'Papa' also won many hearts. Karan shared a series of photos with Hirak Basu and wrote, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday Papa. May the universe bless you with infinite abundance, love and joy." As seen in the first picture, Karan and Hirak Basu sit amid greenery and pose for the camera.

Bipasha & Karan's birthday posts for Hirak Basu:

Recently, Bipasha had shared an adorable B&W childhood photo with her dad on her Instagram feed. In it, the Raaz actor looks as cute as ever with two ponytails. Baby Bipasha's expression in the pic can't be missed. Her father holds her in his arms and gets clicked for the portrait.

Moreover, on Father's Day, Karan Singh Grover shared another quirky picture with Hirak Basu. The duo is seen posing for the camera, as they showcase different gestures. Karan also thanked Hirak Basu for being his 'Papa'. Whereas, Karan thanked his father, Amrit Pal Singh, for being his 'Dad'. Both Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu time and again keep sharing pictures with their family that speaks volumes of their lovable bond.

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016. The duo shared pictures from their dreamy wedding and took the internet by storm. Since then the star couple has been shelling out major goals.

