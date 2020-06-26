Bipasha Basu's Net Worth Proves How She Has Broken Stereotypes And Ruled Bollywood

Bipasha Basu is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood. Primarily known for her work in Hindi films, the actor has also worked for regional language cinema. The actor has received numerous accolades and is known for her work in the thriller and horror film genres. Read on to know Bipasha Basu’s net worth.

Bipasha Basu's net worth

According to a leading media portal, Bipasha Basu’s net worth is around Rs 113 crores (approximately $15 million). Apart from this, the actor has several luxury cars and she owns several assets which include 2 flats in Mumbai and 1 flat in Kolkata. Reportedly, she purchased her 3rd flat in Mumbai.

Source of income:

Bipasha Basu’s primary source of income is her acting career. Apart from that, she endorses various brands and charges fees for appearing in events and ceremony. Moreover, the actor also had launched The Label Life with fellow celebrities Sussanne Khan and Malaika Arora.

The actor had also tried her hand at shoe designing. Her designed shoe became a bestseller for The Label Life. Check out the picture below.

More about Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu’s career started after she won the Godrej Cinthol Supermodel contest in the year 1996. In the initial days of her career, she was a model but soon made her Bollywood debut with Abbas–Mustan's thriller, Ajnabee. Bipasha won the Best Debut Award for her performance in Ajnabee and then moved on to do her first Telugu action film, Takkari Donga.

The actor's most prominent role was in the film Raaz for which she was also nominated as Best Actress at Filmfare award ceremony. Following Raaz, Bipasha appeared in numerous horror films, which is why the media cited her as the queen of the Horror genre.

Bipasha Basu was last seen in the 2015 horror film called Alone and it was a remake of a Thai horror film with the same name. The film was directed by Bhushan Patel and Bipasha shared the big screen with Karan Singh Grover. The film also had some other popular faces of the industry including Sagar Saikia, Zakir Hussain, Neena Gupta, and Dino Morea.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Bipasha Basu Instagram account

