Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's 'Pagal Hain' Dance From Maldives Leaves Fans Amazed

Celebrity couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have jetted off to the Maldives to spend some quality time with each other. The duo is having a great time at their staycation and has been sharing pictures and videos on their social media feed constantly. On Friday, February 27, Bipasha Basu, took to Instagram to share a fun video of her and Karan enjoying on a cruise. Along with the post the actor went on to couple the video with a quirky caption and fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice upon seeing the clip.

Bipasha Basu and Karan on vacay in Maldives

The video begins with Karan and Bipasha standing at the edge of their boat with rapper Badshah’s popular track Pagal Hain playing in the background. The fast-forward clip sees the couple grooving to the peppy beats as they enjoy the cool breeze of the ocean. While Bipasha dazzles in an off-shoulder dress, husband Karan looks dapper in a lengthy shirt which is paired with yellow shorts.

As the couple enjoys the blue hues of nature, they dance gleefully to the foot-tapping and are accompanied by two other friends. The couple appears to be loving the tropical environment, as they relax amidst being away from their chaotic showbiz life. Check out the video posted by the actor below:

As soon as the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the stars went gaga over it. The post was showered with red heart emoticons in abundance. A user also expressed that they cannot stop watching the video in a loop. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Previously, Bipasha has shared a slew of stunning pictures from their Maldives trip. Be it celebrating husband Karan Singh Grover’s birthday or enjoying by the poolside, her Instagram feed is currently giving major travel goals to her followers. Here’s taking a virtual look into her Maldives trip:

On the professional front, both Bipasha and Karan were last seen headlining the cast of the web show, Dangerous. Now, Karan is all set to reprise his role as Asad Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai 2.0. The makers of the show have also unveiled the promo video of the show. Check it out below:

