Bipasha Basu Showers 'love' On Sister And Brother-in-law's Anniversary: 'Forever And Ever'

Bipasha Basu, on February 4, 2021, posted a picture on Instagram on the occasion of her sister Soni Basu’s wedding anniversary. The picture sees her sister and brother-in-law Rohit holding on to each other. Her sister is seen wearing a green top and sporting bold red lips and sunglasses. Her hair is flowing loosely in waves with a beautiful broad smile complimenting her look. Bipasha’s brother-in-law is seen in a blue shirt and over-sized sunglasses.

Bipasha Basu's warm wish to sister

In the post for Bipasha Basu’s sister, whom she calls “Didi”, the star wished her sister and brother-in-law, a very happy anniversary. She went on to say that she wishes that the couple would stay forever in love and be together happily. She ended the post by expressing her love for them both, “Love you both❤️🤗”, she wrote.

More often than not Bipasha Basu’s family turns up on her Instagram feed. Many of her pictures are with her husband Karan Singh Grover, yet other pictures showcase other members of her family. In a Diwali post with husband, Basu wished all her followers a Happy Diwali from the couple. She ended her caption by wishing her followers to stay blessed and loved. The hashtag she used was one the couple uses for almost all their pictures, it is ‘#Monkeylove’. The couple has been using this hashtag since the onset of their relationship.

The picture itself was animated in a way that “Happy Diwali” popped up on the image. The picture was one of Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover lovingly holding each other. While Grover looked into the camera with his trademark dimpled smile, Bipasha Basu was seen pressed into her husband's side with a broad smile and closed eyes.

Karan Singh Grover was seen in an all-black kurta with just a hint of black peeking out from his collar. Bipasha Basu was sporting a bright pink saree accompanied with heavy jewellery. Her long earrings almost skimmed her collarbones and a matching neckpiece adorned her neck. Her look was completed with her hair in a neat bun surrounded by a gajra.

