Bipasha Basu Sends Best Wishes To Karan Singh Grover For 'Qubool Hai 2' Ahead Of Premiere

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti are all set to reprise their characters Asad and Zoya in Qubool Hai 2. Ahead of the premiere, the former's wife, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle and wished all the best to Karan Singh Grover for Qubool Hai 2. The second season will premiere on March 12, 2021, on the streaming platform Zee 5.

On Feb 10, Bipasha Basu shared the teaser of Qubool Hai 2 on her Instagram. Sharing the teaser video, she wrote, "All the best @iamksgofficial for #quboolhai2point0 Durga Durga". The short clip features Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti reprising their roles as Asad and Zoya. It showcases the pair's thrilling chemistry as Asad and Zoya reunite in the upcoming season.

Bipasha Basu shares 'Qubool Hai 2' teaser

Also Read | Bipasha Basu showers 'love' on sister and brother-in-law's anniversary: 'Forever and ever'

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers went gaga over the Instagram post. Karan Singh Grover also commented on Bipasha's post and said, "Thank you honey". One of the users added, "We're blessed with their comeback!!! ASAD AND ZOYA ARE BACK". A fan commented, "It's gonna break all the records !!", while another wrote, "Best wishes from the best person". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Bipasha Basu's Instagram comment section

Also Read | Bipasha Basu extends gratitude for 'thoughtful & loving wishes' on her 42nd birthday

Qubool Hai 2.0 release date

Qubool Hai 2 cast ensemble includes Lillete Dube, Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti, Arif Zakaria, Mandira Bedi among others. The series is slated to release on OTT platform ZEE5 on March 12, 2021. The second installment is shot in Serbia, as seen in the teaser release.

The plot follows the dramatic and thrilling love story of Asad and Zoya. On Jan 9, Karan Singh Grover took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of the show. He captioned it as, "The epic jodi of Asad and Zoya is coming back to kick off the new year with more Romance ðŸ˜˜ more Drama ðŸŽ­ more Action ". Take a look at the poster below.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu celebrates her birthday with her 'monkey' attending the party virtually

Also Read | As Bipasha Basu celebrates her birthday on January 7, try this b'day special trivia quiz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.