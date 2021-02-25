Bipasha Basu Shares Clips From Maldives Vacation, Enjoys Pool Time

Bipasha Basu is currently having a great time at her Maldives staycation and has been sharing videos and pictures on her feed, constantly. The actor has shared pictures as she and her husband Karan Singh Grover pamper themselves at the island country. Read along to take a look at her recent video as she enjoys in the pool.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu Showers 'love' On Sister And Brother-in-law's Anniversary: 'Forever And Ever'

Bipasha Basu shares another glimpse of her Maldives vacation

The Maldives has been one of the most chosen destinations for a vacation through the year 2020, as it saw a bunch of visitors from the Indian film industry. The recent ones to spend some quality time at the Maldives are Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who also celebrated the latter’s 39th birthday there on February 23, 2021. In a recent post on her Instagram feed, Bipasha shared a couple of videos as she was seen enjoying in the swimming pool.

Basu donned a bright pink swimsuit, had her hair tied up in a sleek bun and accessorised with a pair of sunglasses. She had a big smile on her face, making it evident that she is having a great time in the island country. For the caption, she wrote, “Heaven” followed by a red heart emoji and tagged the hotel she is currently staying in.

The post has received over 71k likes, so far. Comments are full of love for the actor by her fans, followers and friends. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu's Sun-kissed Bikini Pic Is All About Self-love; See Here

Prior to this, Bipasha has shared a number of pictures and videos from her vacation. She shared the first picture, three days ago on February 21, 2021, wearing a floral swimsuit with a coordinated shrug. Followed by this, she shared a picture with Karan, on his birthday and wrote, “My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here...@iamksgofficial birthday. I love you”.

Along with this, she also shared a video with him as they devoured a floating breakfast in the pool on his special day. She wrote with it, “When you have to patao the birthday boy to share his breakfast spread with you" followed by some emojis. The two are spending their vacation along with actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu Tries To 'patao' Karan Singh Grover To Share His Breakfast In Sweet Video

Also Read: Bipasha Basu Poses In Yellow Swimsuit While Sunbathing In Maldives; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.