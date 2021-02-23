Bipasha Basu Tries To 'patao' Karan Singh Grover To Share His Breakfast In Sweet Video

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu jetted off to the Maldives to ring in Karan’s 39th birthday today on February 23. Bipasha recently took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her and Karan enjoying themselves in the pool. Along with the post, the actor also went on to pen a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha Basu shared a video of her and her husband, Karan enjoying themselves in the pool. In the video, they can be seen surrounded by lots of floating food platters. Karan is also seen trying to grab all the platters and pull them towards him, while Bipasha is seen telling him to share it with her. The duo’s cute banter in this video is truly unmissable.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “When you have to patao the birthday boy to share his breakfast spread with you ðŸ™ˆðŸ˜‚ #floatingbreakfast #monkrylove #monkeyprincebirthday”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Bipasha Basu shared the post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users went on to comment with laughing emojis, while some of the users went on to comment on how cute the duo looks. One of the users wrote, “this is a very cute video”, while the other one wrote, “this is super funny”. Check out a few comments below.

Earlier to this, Karan Singh Grover shared a video on his social media where he can be seen enjoying himself on his special day. In the video, the actor can be seen enjoying himself in the pool with lots of food, sweets and much more floating around him. He can be seen trying to get a hand of all the food and pose for the camera. Karan Singh Grover sported neon yellow shorts and a pair of sunglasses. He also wrote, “Now That’s a WOW birthday!!!” Take a look at the post below.

