Twinkle Khanna Shares A Post On How Locals In Mumbai Are Trying To “burn” Coronavirus

With the number of cases tested positive for Coronavirus on the rise, the fear of the deadly virus has gripped one and all. However, several people on the occasion of Holi came up with an interesting way to fight the virus. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna recently shared a post which was proof of the same.

Twinkle Khanna’s hilarious coronavirus post

Twinkle Khanna recently took to social media to share a hilarious attempt by locals in Mumbai trying their hand at beating coronavirus. In the post, there is an effigy of a demon with the disease’s name written below it.

Twinkle Khanna captioned the picture saying “There are many reasons why I love India and this is one of them”. She added Residents in Mumbai, India, burned an effigy depicting the coronavirus as a big, blue demon during Holi celebrations”. She even used the hashtags “#HappyHoli” and “BurnBabyBurn” in the caption.

Check out Twinkle Khanna’s post here:

Many Bollywood celebrities were in splits when they saw the post. Actor Karan Kapadia even commented, “corona pyaar hai”. Sonali Bendre commented “Looove it!!!” while Tahira Kashyap could not stop laughing. On the other hand, actor Namrata Shirodkar could not believe it and commented “Seriously !! Love it !!”.

Amidst all the commotion surrounding Coronavirus, many major films and events around the globe have been either postponed or canceled due to the outbreak. The much anticipated James Bond film, No Time to Die has also been pushed ahead. The film was initially scheduled for an April 2020 release but now has been pushed to November 2020. The shooting for the next instalment of Mission: Impossible series has also been pushed forward due to the same.

