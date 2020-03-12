Sonali Bendre Reveals Why She ‘chucked’ The Wig During Her Battle Against Cancer

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with high-grade cancer in July 2018. She immediately shared the message with her fans who dropped their good wishes for the actor. Sonali then left for New York for her treatment and has now returned even stronger. The actor has always been vocal about how her family, especially her husband, Goldie Behl has been her biggest supporter.

Sonali Bendre reveals why she said no to the wig

Sonali Bendre recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor’s radio show, What Women Want to discuss her struggles battling cancer and much more. In a snippet that was shared on social media, Sonali Bendre is seen telling Kareena Kapoor how she said no to a wig and wheelchair. She added how she was tired of all the fuss that was around it and hence, decided to throw it all away.

She said that once she just went like “chuck it” and embraced the way she was. Sonali Bendre even revealed how she had planned her wig and everything but at the end moment, she decided to throw it all away. Sonali Bendre has been very vocal about her journey through cancer and has always embraced her real self throughout this struggle.

Check out the video here:

In a previous interview, Sonali Bendre had talked about how her sudden diagnosis left her world upside down as she left for New York. She said that it was her husband who insisted that they go to New York for the treatment. She even revealed that she was fighting with him throughout the journey on the flight.

Sonali Bendre fondly spoke about how her husband was calm and remained focused throughout her treatment. She said how she was always venting about leaving her home and flying miles away for the treatment. She revealed that she was not sure about it but her husband was always there for her the entire time.

