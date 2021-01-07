Bipasha Basu Celebrates Her Birthday With Her 'monkey' Attending The Party Virtually

On the occasion of Bipasha Basu’s birthday, the actor shared an adorable video of her midnight birthday celebration on social media. One of her closed ones was not present physically at this party so she managed to connect with him virtually by having the entire celebration in front of him. Let’s take a look at Bipasha Basu’s Instagram and watch how her birthday celebration was.

Bipasha Basu's birthday celebration

As it is Bipasha Basu’s birthday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her birthday cake cutting ceremony with all her fans. In the video, she can be seen dressed in a classy black dress with a stunning pair of gold earrings and hair clips. Some of her friends and family members can also be seen around her as she cut the cake.

One of them can be seen holding the phone through which Bipasha Basu’s ‘monkey’ can be seen attending the party virtually. It was her husband Karan Singh Grover who couldn’t be there for Bipasha Basu’s birthday so he attended it over a video call.

In Bipasha Basu’s Instagram caption, she stated how last year had been tough for the whole world and no one was an exception to it. She added how it was tough but when one has the true love of family, friends and blessed with millions of people who love them selflessly, all one can do is bow their head down in gratitude and be brave to face anything with that power of love. She then stated how she was truly a blessed person to have so much love and good wishes from all her fans and well-wishers. In the end, she mentioned that her heartfelt wish on her birthday was for everyone’s health and happiness and hoped that God blessed everyone.

All the fans took to one of the latest Bipasha Basu’s videos and wished her a happy birthday and added several heart emojis along with it. Let’s take a look at some of the comments on Bipasha Basu’s Instagram post.

Bipasha Basu’s movies

Bipasha Basu has appeared in a variety of movies in her entire career so far and has even been nominated and won several awards and accolades for her impressive work in the movie industry. Some of Bipasha Basu’s movies include Aetbaar, Ajnabee, Barsaat, Corporate, Dhoom 2, Goal, All The Best: The Fun Begins, Raaz, Players, Jism, Raaz 3D, Gunaah and several others.

