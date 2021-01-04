Bipasha Basu Is 'counting Every Second' As She Misses Hubby Karan Singh Grover

Actor Bipasha Basu often shares adorable pictures with hubby Karan Singh Grover on social media. Recently, the star took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of selfies with Karan. Here, both Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover look candid and totally in love. Sharing the images on social media, Bipasha Basu wrote, "Counting every second". Take a look at Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's series of selfies.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's picture

In the above Instagram post, Bipasha Basu shared five selfies with husband Karan. In one of the images, Bipasha was also spotted kissing Grover on his cheeks. Basu wore a black and white checkered slip tee. She tied her hair in a single braid hairdo.

On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover looks simple and chic in black sandoz. In the caption, the Dum Maaro Dum actor shared how she is counting every second to meet her hubby. Bipasha Basu's Instagram caption read as "Counting every second ... Durga Durga". Check out Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's selfies.

Fans call them "beautiful together"

Bipasha Basu's fans and followers were quick to comment on her Instagram post. One of the actor's followers wrote, "He will be back soon safe & sound". Another fan commented, "You are the nicest couple..not just a couple, you are one soul We really miss you together". One of Bipasha's fans added in the comment section, "Hopefully you guys meet soon ♥ï¸♥ï¸ we are also waiting♥ï¸ celebrate 7 th ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ love ya god bless♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Bipasha Basu Instagram comment section

Bipasha Basu did not celebrate her New Years with Karan Singh Grover. Reportedly, the latter was not in the city. Bipasha was seemingly missing her hubby during the holidays. She took to her Instagram handle and shared an appreciation post dedicated to Karan. Basu posted a throwback picture from their trip to the Maldives. She penned a heartfelt caption and wrote, "The new year for me won’t begin till you are back home safely I love you and I miss you like crazy.

#monkeylove". Check out Bipasha Basu's Instagram post.

