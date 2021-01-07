Katrina Kaif Pours In Birthday Wishes For Sister Isabella Kaif With A Goofy Video

Katrina Kaif recently took to Instagram to send in birthday wishes to her younger sister Isabella Kaif. The actor posted a video in which she is seen goofily walking with Isabella Kaif. The clip sees Katrina giggling with her sister as they walk around while looking at the camera. The duo is seen wearing hoodies as they play around with each other.

Katrina Kaif wished 'Happy Birthday' to her sister in the caption and wrote, "here’s to taking all of life's turn's together". Fans in huge numbers poured in birthday wishes for Isabella Kaif. Celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Sunil Grover also wished Katrina Kaif's sister in the comment section. Isabelle Kaif also replied to Katrina's post with three heart emoticons. Take a look at the actor's post.

Katrina Kaif's fitness video

In the recent past, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to post a video of her working out. In the video, the actor is seen working on her legs with dumbbells in her hand. She is seen jumping on a stool with a leg stretch. Katrina Kaif is working out with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala in the video.

Katrina posted the video with the caption, “Leg day, getting back into it with @yasminkarachiwala ( can’t see u) but u always with me setting the pace”. Fans in huge number complimented on Katrina Kaif’s video. Take a look at the actor's post.

Katrina Kaif spends time with sister Isabella Kaif in Alibaug

Katrina Kaif recently went to Alibaug for a vacation with her sister. She posted a series of pictures with Isabella Kaif as they rang in New Year together. In the pictures, both Katrina Kaif and Isabella kaif are seen sitting in the garden as they flashed a wide smile for the camera. She posted the pictures with the caption, "365 days of happiness to everyone". Take a look at Katrina Kaif's photos.

On the work front

Katrina was last seen in film Bharat, which was a Rs. 200 crore success at the Box Office. She is set to feature in Sooryavanshi that is likely to be one of the first major films to hit the theatres when the COVID-19 situation improves further. She has also signed Phone Booth opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

