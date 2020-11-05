Bipasha Basu Celebrates Karwa Chauth With 'her Heart' Karan; Calls Herself 'truly Blessed'

On November 4, 2020, actor Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle and shared a few candid pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebration. The actor looked beautiful in an orange traditional outfit and Karan Singh Grover is seen wearing an all-black attire flaunting his man bun. While sharing the pictures, she extended gratitude to Karan and wrote, "Thank you for all the love".

Bipasha Basu celebrates Karwa Chauth with hubby Karan

Karan Singh Grover also shared some pictures with Bipasha from the festive celebration and wrote, “I love you doesn’t seem enough to express what I feel for you in all time and space. So I’ll just say that you are my everything, my every emotion, my every intention, my every dream, my every achievement, my infinity. @bipashabasu Happy #karwachauth #monkeylove #loveyourself.” Seeing his post, Bipasha dropped a sweet comment and thanked him with an emoticon. In one of the pictures, Karan is seen giving a peck cutely on Bipasha’s cheek.

On both the posts, fans of the couple dropped lovely comments and red hearts wishing them a 'Happy Karwa Chauth'. A fan club wrote, “You look gorgeous in Indians and even without having a morsel of food you both are glowing like anything, May God bless you forever and ever” with several red hearts.

Raaz actor Bipasha recalls Karwa Chauth 2019 celebration

On the same day, the Raaz star recalled memories of last year’s Karwa Chauth celebration and shared a video. She looked amazing in a white traditional outfit holding sieve whereas Karan wore a white t-shirt and black blazer. The actor wrote that the duo literally chased the moon and broke their fast on the street as they had family dinner planned post the ritual. She said that she was grateful to Karan for always encouraging her and fasting with her each year. She 'hash-tagged' 'monkey love.

