Karwa Chauth Prep Begins For Himanshi Khurana, Friends Tease Her With A Wedding Song

Himanshi Khurana recently took to her Instagram handle and posted an entertaining video in which she can be seen with her friends as she is getting ready on the eve of Karwa Chauth 2020. All the friends around her can be seen having a ball by teasing her. Let’s take a look at Himanshi Khurana’s Karwa Chauth 2020 preparations in her latest video.

Himanshi Khurana’s latest video hints at her getting ready. As the actor is getting mehendi applied on her hands, all the speculations somehow end and the fans feel that she is preparing herself for Karwa Chauth. In the video, the actor can be seen getting ready by getting mehendi applied on her hands and while she is busy on her phone, her friends begin teasing her. Himanshi Khurana’s friends tease her by playing a popular wedding song named ‘Din Shagna’ and fake cry as they would do during her actual wedding. They all can be seen having a ball as Himanshi playfully shouts at them for teasing her with a wedding song.

This fun video was loved by Himanshi Khurana’s fans as it cracked them up and even made them curious about why she was getting Mehendi applied to her hands. Many of them speculated about her wedding with her alleged boyfriend Asim Riaz. Take a look at a few comments from her fans.

Himanshi's thank you note for fans



Himanshi Khurana recently shared a picture of herself wearing an elegant black traditional attire as she thanked her fans for their love. She got clicked with a beautiful cake in her hand, probably gifted by one of her fans. The customised cake looked beautiful as it consisted of red flowers with a couple lovingly holding each other in their arms. In the caption, she stated that she is grateful to God as he gave her fans who she thinks are a blessing for her. She also thanked them for loving and supporting her through thick and thin. In the end, she expressed her affection towards her fans. All her fans responded to her post and stated that the actor was precious for them and they loved her.

