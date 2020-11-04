On Karwa Chauth, Bipasha Basu Recalls Last Year's Festivities With Husband Karan

On November 4, Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu took to her social media handle and shared a video and a picture of her last year's Karwa Chauth. To celebrate the occasion this year, Bipasha revisited the memories of last year and wrote, "Last year #karwachauth memories". Giving a sneak peek into her last year's celebration, she further added, "We literally chased the moon and broke our fast on the street as we had a family dinner planned post the ritual. Things I make @iamksgofficial do:) and he always encourages my enthusiasm in everything".

Interestingly, Bipasha opted for a white ensemble for her last year's Karwa Chauth. In the short video, the actor is seen performing the Karwa Chauth rituals with her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover as she saw the moon and then Karan broke her fast. To complete her attire for the auspicious occasion, Bipasha accessorized it with a few bangles and a pair of jhumkas. Scroll down to take a look at her post.

Bipasha recalls last year's Karwa Chauth:

Within a few hours, the picture post featuring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover managed to garner more than 60k double-taps; and is still counting. Many from Bipasha's 8.4M followers on the photo-sharing platform took to the comments section and showered love on the couple. A section of fans flooded it with red-heart emoticon while another section of fans proclaimed that they are "the cutest couple".

Coming to her last year's Karwa Chauth post, the Phir Hera Pheri actor shared the same video and photo. The caption of her last year's post read, "Fast Followed By Feast #monkeylove #karwachauth2019". Interestingly, Bipasha has often given a sneak peek into her celebrations via social media. During the festivities of Durga Puja this year, she relived the memory and shared a video, in which she performed the ritual of sindoor khela, a practice where on the day of Dashami/Dussehra, married women smear vermilion on each other’s foreheads and faces.

The Alone actors tied the knot in April 2016. On the professional front, Bipasha recently marked her comeback in the showbiz, four years after her marriage. The actor was seen playing the police officer in MX Player's crime-thriller Dangerous, which also featured her husband in the lead.

