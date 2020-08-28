Bipasha Basu Cooks 'yummilicious Khaosuey' For Herself And Husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu recently took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her dinner plate. The actor shared a picture of delicious Chicken Khaosuey which she made for her herself. Bipasha Basu wrote, “made yummilicious Chicken Khaosuey for myself”. She also shared another picture of a bowl of veg Khaosuey. she made for her husband Karan Singh Grover.

In the picture, the ingredients of the dish were also kept adjacent to the bowl of Khaosuey. Bipasha Basu wrote, “and vegetarian Khaosuey for the hubby”. Talking about her husband, she also mentioned, “Thank god…he took one-day break from veganism. It’s tough to cook vegan food”. Take a look at Bipasha Basu’s Instagram story.

Also Read| Bipasha Basu says she's 'back to basic' with a glimpse of her intense workout session

Also Read| Bipasha Basu mourns her manager Jatin Rajguru's death; calls him 'a source of strength'

Bipasha Basu shares video of her vacation with Karan Singh Grover

In the recent past, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her exotic trip with husband Karan Singh Grover. The actor shared a time-lapse video where the duo can be seen sitting in the pool and binging on their food. Bipasha wrote, "Karan Singh Grover, Sun, Sea and Food, These are a few of my favourite things". Both Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are seen sharing a burst of laughter as they munch on good food and enjoy the quality time together.

Also Read| When Bipasha Basu & Dino Morea shared a Rs 10 rice and roti thaali to save money; read

In this Instagram post, Bipasha Basu called herself and Karan Singh Grover "foodies forever". She can be spotted wearing a black coloured bikini, while Karan just wore neon green shorts. In the video, the couple can be seen eating their floating food as they enjoyed the ocean view in the backdrop. Bipasha Basu also added Blankpink band's song How You Like That in the background. Take a look at Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's video enjoying their delightful date.

On the work front

Bipasha Basu’s web series collaboration with husband Karan Singh Grover recently released on MX Player. The web series Dangerous premiered on the streaming platform on August 14. This show not only marks Bipasha’s comeback in the industry but also marks her digital debut. She was last seen in 2015's horror film, Alone, opposite Karan Singh Grover.

Basu’s web series Dangerous is streaming for free on MX Player. This is a psychological crime thriller revolves around the life of an entrepreneur, whose wife goes missing and supposedly abducted. The series includes seven episodes. Apart from Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, it also features Sonali Raut, Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, and Nitin Arora in pivotal roles.

Also Read| When Bipasha Basu was told she couldn't dance or workout because of Osteoarthritis, Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.