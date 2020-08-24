When Bipasha Basu & Dino Morea Shared A Rs 10 Rice And Roti Thaali To Save Money; Read

Bipasha Basu recently opened up about her struggle from the yesteryears when she tried to make ends meet while rising in her career graph. It is known to all that she had dated Dino Morea and she revealed how they would budget together during their struggling days. Here's what this is about.

Bipasha Basu shared meals with Dino Morea to save money

In the interview with Pinkvilla, Bipasha Basu revealed how she and Dino Morea would save money together. She recalled there used to be an eatery called Jai Hind who served roti thali at ₹10. It had both roti and rice, so while Bipasha had the rice, Dino went for the chapattis. She added that they shared it half and half between both of them.

Bipasha Basu's incident seems to be from the time when she was known to be dating Dino Morea. While everyone knew they had started dating officially after their first film, Raaz, some rumours suggested that the two had started dating even before the film went on floors. Their sizzling chemistry in the movie was much appreciated by fans and critics alike. The couple had officially dated for five years until 2002 before drifting apart and calling it quits.

However, Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu still share a great bond. In fact, he was also a part of the guest list at her wedding in 2016. Adding a photo with Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover, Dino wrote, "With the beautiful couple @bipashabasu & @iamksgofficial. Wish them loads of love & happiness. #shaadi #newlife #celebration". Take a look:

Also Read: Bipasha Basu Says 'the Struggle Is Real' As She Works Out To The Tunes Of 'Burn' Song

Bipasha Basu's upcoming movie

Bipasha Basu recently had an OTT release called Dangerous. The television series marked her comeback on the screen after a hiatus of five years. It also cast her husband, Karan Singh Grover alongside her after a long time since Alone. Dangerous revolves around a man whose wife goes missing. When he seeks the help of police to find her, he comes to know that his ex-girlfriend will be handling the case. On the journey, they encounter several secrets and it seems there is more than what meets the eye.

Bipasha Basu has another film in her kitty called Miss Match India. The movie will have an ensemble cast consisting of Nimrat Kaur, Jacquiline Fernandez, Esha Gupta, Anupam Kher, Urvashi Rautela and Chitrangada Singh among others. It is directed by U.R.Jameel and the release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu Speaks About Women Uplifting Women With A Stunning Picture; See Post

Also Read: Bipasha Basu Feels It's 'getting Tougher To Cook Fun Things' As Husband Karan Turns Vegan

Also Read: Bipasha Basu Shares A Throwback Birthday Video Of Her 'moonlit And Starlight Dinner'

Image credit: Bipasha Basu Instagram, Dino Morea Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.