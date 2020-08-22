When Bipasha Basu Was Told She Couldn't Dance Or Workout Because Of Osteoarthritis, Read

In a recent interview, Bipasha Basu opened up about the time when doctors told her she will never be able to dance or do action films due to Osteoarthritis. She revealed how she had fought through it and now thanks her "handicap" for teaching her an important life lesson. Here's what this is about.

When Bipasha Basu suffered a health scare early in her career

In the interview with Pinkvilla, Bipasha Basu recalled the time when she was suffering from Osteoarthritis. The doctors had told her that she will never be able to dance or perform action any more and might even have to undergo a knee replacement because of her illness. However, Bipasha did not listen to them and instead went to the physiotherapist and training.

Bipasha Basu then revealed that somehow it was the best thing that happens to her. Her handicap of Osteoarthritis had, in fact, helped her in such an early age because it made her stronger. Now, whenever she encounters any hurdle in her life she can overcome it and become stronger.

Bipasha Basu's Bollywood career

Bipasha Basu started her career in the industry with modelling. She began as a model at the age of 15 before foraying into Bollywood with her debut in Ajnabee. She played a supporting actor to Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol. Her performance won her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Role (Female). She later bagged her first lead role with Raaz which cast Dino Morea along with her.

Since then, Bipasha Basu has worked in a lot of films. The list includes Omkara, Dhoom, Dhoom 2, Phir Hera Pheri, Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Dum Maro Dum, Creature 3D, Raaz 2, Jism, Alone and many more. Her most recent performance has been Dangerous.

Dangerous is a web series which released on the OTT platform. It marked Bipasha Basu's comeback after a hiatus of five years. Speaking about this, she said that ever since she started her career, she never received a break from work. So after her marriage, she took some time off for herself for a well-deserved break.

Dangerous also cast Karan Singh Grover, Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut and Natasha Suri alongside Bipasha Basu. It is directed by Bhushan Patel while the screenplay credits go to Vikram Bhatt. The web series is based on a rich man's hunt for his missing wife. However, he discovers that the officer in charge of the case is his ex-girlfriend. While the hunt for his wife begins, he encounters many secrets as everything is different than what they seemed to be.

